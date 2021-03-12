OWATONNA — Judith M. Staley, 93, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community.
She was born February 15, 1928 in Owatonna the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Skalicky) Kubista. After her mother's death, Judy quit school and stayed home to help raise her siblings. She married Theodore Staley on May 22, 1950 at Litomysl Catholic Church. The couple lived on a farm before moving to Medford. Judy worked as a nurse's aide at Owatonna Hospital. She hosted Stanley Home Products parties, was a cook at Johnson Supper Club, served as President of the local chapter of Catholic Daughters of the Americas and was a Cub Scouts den mother. In 1966, they moved their family to Owatonna. Judy was active in her kids' school activities and when the kids were grown she worked as a nurse's assistant at Cedarview Care Center.
Judy loved to bake and was well known for her bread, donuts and kolaches. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, gardening and playing bingo. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren at their ball games, concerts and bake sales.
She is survived by children, Patricia (and Jerome) Hanson of Waseca, Darrell (and Jayne) Staley of Alexandria, Craig (and Bruce Cox) Staley of Irving, TX, Sheila (and Wesley) Lund of Red Wing, Debra (and Perry) Kytola of Owatonna;10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Gross of Owatonna and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore Staley; brothers, Jerome Kubista, Bernard Kubista.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Litomysl.