Ruth M. Sanborn

MEDFORD — Ruth Marie Sanborn, 85, of Medford, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pathstone Living in North Mankato.
She was born April 30, 1936 in Faribault, Minnesota the daughter of Arthur and Pearl (Smith) Burow. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John United Church of Christ in Wheeling Township, Rice County. Ruth grew up in Kenyon and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1953.
She married Eugene Sanborn and the couple was blessed with three children, Cynthia, Dawn and Greg. They later divorced. She lived most of her adult life in the Medford area.
Ruth was employed at Federated Insurance for 33 years, retiring in 1998.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards, playing bingo, bowling, golfing and embroidering and crocheting in her earlier years. She delivered Meals on Wheels in Medford for 10 years and was very active in her church, Congregational UCC in Medford.
She is survived by daughter, Cindy (and Francis) Broderick of Mankato; son, Greg (and Karen) Sanborn of Medford; grandchildren, Christa (and Geoffrey) Weber of Lino Lakes, Kayla (and Cory) Sisler of Lakeville, Adam Sanborn of Minneapolis, Molly Weber of Lonsdale and Nicholas (and Stephanie) Weber of Apple Valley; great-grandchildren, Connor and Kegan Weber, Amelia and Etta Sisler and Logan and Allison Weber; sister, Audrey Reichert of Northglenn, CO; brother, David Burow of Kenyon; blended family members, Marie Sanborn, Timothy (and Lori) Sanborn and their children, Luke and Noah, Diane (and Matthew) Peterson and their children, Joshua and Maya, Linda (and John) West and their children, Kyle and Johnny, Susan (and Mark) Snyder and their children, Christopher, Heather, Miranda and Faith, Eugene Sanborn, Jr. and Michael (and Stacy) Spitzack.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Pearl; daughter, Dawn Weber; granddaughters, Sara Jo Sanborn and Janna Sanborn; sister in law, Pat Burow and brother in law, George Reichert.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Congregational UCC in Medford on Tuesday from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be held June 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Congregational UCC in Medford with Reverend Dick Waters officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Clinton Falls Township.
Memorials are preferred to the Janna Sanborn Memorial Scholarship Fund at Medford School.