James "Jim" Calcamuggio

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
OWATONNA — James "Jim" Carl Calcamuggio, 72, of Owatonna, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home.
He was born March 22, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio the son of Glenn and Darlene (Brown) Calcamuggio. He grew up in Toledo and graduated from Roy C. Start High School in 1967. He continued his education at the University of Toledo graduating with a pharmacy degree. He received his Master of Divinity from Central Seminary in Minneapolis and attended the Institute for Creation Research in Dallas.
On August 28, 1971, Jim married Sue Keller in Toledo. The couple lived in Toledo, OH, Angola, IN, Little Fork, MN, Robbinsdale, MN and Owatonna for the last 26 years. He worked as a pharmacist at Cash Wise, the Owatonna Hospital and Sterling Long Term Care. He also was a professor teaching science courses at Pillsbury Baptist Bible College, Maranatha Baptist University, Fourth Baptist High School and Owatonna Christian School. He also coached girls basketball at Pillsbury.
Jim loved camping with his grandchildren, reading, golfing, and shooting trap and skeet. He was passionate about his faith and gave creation presentations in schools and churches. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Owatonna.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Calcamuggio of Owatonna; children, Jeremy (Rachel) Calcamuggio of Buffalo, Jonathan (MeLinda) Calcamuggio of New Richland, Beth (James) Mitchell of Owatonna and Steven (Heather) Calcamuggio of Menomonie; 11 grandchildren, Emma, Seth, Amanda, Katie, Raegann, Isaac, Andrew, Shanell, Jason, Elijah and Wesley; and brothers, Larry (Diane) Calcamuggio of Toledo, OH and Mark (Chris) Calcamuggio of Savannah, GA.
He was preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Darlene.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 PM and at Grace Baptist Church on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held January 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Tolosa and Dr. Ernie Schmidt officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna. Livestream of the funeral service is available at: (link)
Memorials are preferred to Answers in Genesis - Hebron, KY or Institute for Creation Research - Dallas, TX.
To send flowers to the family of James "Jim" Calcamuggio, please visit Tribute Store.