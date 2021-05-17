OWATONNA — Roger "Jim" James Rohwer, 88, of Claremont, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community.
He was born August 25, 1932 in Owatonna, Minnesota the son of William and Charlotte (Staley) Rohwer. He worked at the family sawmill, hauled milk out of Claremont, worked at the Owatonna Canning Company as a truck driver, trucking and repairs. He is survived by sister, Barbara Wilker of Glenville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Charlotte, siblings, Doug Rohwer; William "Bill" Rohwer; Charlotte Olson, and June Rohwer.
A graveside service will be held May 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Owatonna Memorial Gardens with Reverend Douglas Walters officiating.