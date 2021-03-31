Charles Harvey Jones

COON RAPIDS — Harvey Jones passed away peacefully in his home in Coon Rapids on March 21st. He was born to parents George Harvey Jones and Fanny Elizabeth (Smith ) Jones on January 3, 1926. The young Jones family, which included older brother Millard, made their first home in Geneva MN and enjoyed life in a number of Minnesota towns and on the Pine Ridge Reservation where his parents were called as teachers. Throughout these growing up years, Harve always considered Steele County his true home; it was the family homestead where he worked on Jones farms, and where he met his sweetheart, Marian Chambers.
Army Private Jones served his country in combat in the Pacific Theater in World War II, and continued his patriotic devotion as an Army Reservist, and lifelong enthusiast of American history. The post war years found Harvey and his new wife Marian starting their family, graduating from the University of Minnesota, and then teaching high school agriculture before beginning a career in Agricultural Feed Manufacturing. HIs forty year career as a production manager took the family, now with three children, to live throughout the midwest, California, Canada, and Venezuela. Despite the demands of work, Harve was ever ready to coach little league, design a science project, guide table manners, build a horse stable, attend a performance, buy a special gift, or just toss the ball around.
In 1990 Harvey began a long, happy retirement which included supporting U of M Ag fundaraising and scholarships, Retired Ag Men's Service, traveling with Marian, and especially gathering with their family at the lake cabin where Harve was chief provider of root beer floats and water fun for their grandchildren: Jen, Kate, Kari, Charlie, Sam, Zach, Zoe and Gracie. Spouses were initiated, welcomed, and treasured: Luke, Jason, John, Megan, Cece, and Jennifer. The later years brought Harve and Marian another generation, 10 great grandchildren for Grandpa Jones to entertain and instruct in the arts of water play.
Harve is survived, held dear, and forever remembered, by his three children and their spouses: Peggy McCall (Bruce) of Napa CA, Michael Jones (Diane) of Anaheim Hills, CA, and Mary Kay Zecchin of St Michael, MN, and by their mother, Harve's beloved life-long companion, Marian Jones.
Donations in his memory may be made to the University of Minnesota's CFANS New Student Scholarship Fund, https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=7376 or to the Havana Cemetery Association.
Harvey will return 'home' to be laid to rest at the Havana Cemetery later this summer when family and friends can gather to share memories. In the Jones tradition, stories will not be fact checked.