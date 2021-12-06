DODGE CENTER, MINNESOTA — Rose Marie Ferguson, 69, of Dodge Center, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 4 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
Rose was born on Sep. 11, 1952 in Zumbrota to Bernard and Cyril (Barry) Reiland. She grew-up on her family farm in Mazeppa and graduated from Mazeppa High School in 1970. She married Jerry Richter in September of 1973, they had three children and were later divorced. Rose had met Stanley in high school and were later reunited and married in 1996.Through the years Rose, had worked for a seminary home in Red Wing, Whistle Stop Café in Frontenac and Federated in Owatonna until retirement.
She enjoyed camping, going for motorcycle rides and riding in a side by side, watching the grandkids play sports, being outdoors, cooking, taking mini vacations with Stan, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley; children, Craig Richter, Brian Richter (Megan Steinbauer), Jennifer (Raleigh) Wagner, stepson, Jason Ferguson, 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Bernie Reiland; sisters, Liz Melvin, and Helen Reiland.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Tri; brother, John Reiland; stepdaughter, Jamie O'Reilly.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota.
Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mazeppa at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior.
Burial will follow Mass at Mazeppa Cemetery.
To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.