OWATONNA — Richard "Dick" Thamert, 79, of Owatonna went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was diagnosed with Mesothelioma in late 2021; he accepted God's plan for him with grace and chose to spend his final months at home where he could be surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Melvin and Marie (Deml) Thamert on March 24, 1942, in Owatonna, MN. He grew up on the fourth generation Thamert family farm near Pratt, MN, where he attended country school with his two brothers and two sisters. He later attended St. Mary's School in Owatonna and completed his high school years at the Ag School in Waseca, MN. In 1965 he married the love of his life, Mary (Steichen) Thamert in Adams, MN. Richard and Mary spent 56 wonderful years together operating and growing the family farm, where they raised their eight children and made their life together.
Dick was strong in his Catholic faith and led by example in all that he did. He was steward of the land he farmed, a provider for his family, an entrepreneur in his business ventures, a fair and honest businessman, a loving and supportive husband, a wonderful father, and a cherished Grandpa.
Dick led a very purposeful life filled with many interests including music, traveling around the country, handyman work, volunteer work, and involvement with charities and the church. He was an entertainer and sang in church choirs, musical groups, and performed karaoke at many nursing homes. He also played his tuba and bass fiddle in many groups and loved to put a smile on people's faces any way he could. He preferred to work side by side with people rather than alone and is remembered for his joyous invitations to come join him in the barns and the fields - he was a patient and humble mentor to his children and others. He had many words of wisdom such as reminding you to keep a nickel in your pocket, so you'd always be worth something. In his final days he repeatedly said how incredibly proud he was of his kids and his family, and that he never had a favorite because each was special in their own ways.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and eight children Cheryl (Tony) Ginnetti of Owatonna, Donna (John) Wheeler of Owatonna, John (Tracy) of Owatonna, Kelly (Tim) Irwin of Pompano Beach FL, Amy (Mark) Provo of Clarksville TN, David (Emily) of Owatonna, Jerry (Jennifer) of Ramsey MN, and Katie (Steve) Holmstadt of Byron MN. Dick and Mary have been blessed with 31 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Barb) of Lakeville, and sister Virgina "Jinny" Wanous of Owatonna, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Father Mark Thamert, OSB of Collegeville MN, and sister Mary (Keith) Thamert of Farmington MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 19, 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 S Elm Ave, Owatonna, MN, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 9:30 am, followed by visitation from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna, MN following the funeral.
Memorials are preferred to St. Mary's School in Owatonna MN, or Bethlehem Academy in Faribault MN.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence, go to www.megercares.com