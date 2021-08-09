H. Peter Baxter

OWATONNA — Pete has joined the spirits of Linda, his wife of 62 years, son Tim and dog Maxwell. He was just shy of 91 - the oldest member of his family ever. Pete was an Eagle Scout, an Airforce medic (which was always VERY helpful to his doctors) and Korean War vet. He and Linda loved a new challenge and moved their family from Washington, DC, to California, Missouri, New York (where he had an office on the 46th Floor of the Empire State Building), New Jersey, back to California, then Minneapolis, before retiring in Owatonna. He supported the arts and loved opera, especially Scott Joplin's Treemonisha, and enjoyed singing "A Real Slow Drag" when the spirit moved him. Under his alter-ego Howard, he became a Macy's kitchen consultant in his 6th decade, a commercial baker in his 7th and a Starbucks' barrista in his 8th. He was the Owatonna People's Press "Kitchen Curmudgeon" with such delicacies as Can Opener Cuisine and Picnics in the Park. He and Linda also catered hundreds of meals for their Minneapolis and Owatonna Methodist Churches over the years. Mostly, he was a printer under his alter, alter-ego Printer Pete and joyfully ran the Owatonna Village of Yesteryear print shop. Pete was insatiably curious and innately optimistic. He liked a good bad joke, a "real" martini with two olives, a bagel with lox, a vanilla latte, his recliner. At his request, there will not be services. Donations to your choice.
