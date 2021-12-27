BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA — MaryAnn Grunklee, age 89, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home in Blooming Prairie. MaryAnn Pagel was born on December 24, 1932, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Luverne and Helen (Graham) Pagel. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1950 and was employed as a secretary at Carleton College. On December 2, 1952, she married Arlyn Stark in Faribault, Minnesota and from this union three children were born. The couple later divorced. On June 30, 1964, MaryAnn married Merlen Grunklee at St. John Lutheran Church in Claremont, Minnesota. Together they had three sons. MaryAnn helped with the farm work and worked as a cook at the Blooming Prairie Elementary School for ten years. She also worked at McDonald's in Owatonna for 18 years before her retirement in 2009. Merlen and MaryAnn loved to dance, travel, and play cards. They also camped for 20 years. In her later years she enjoyed playing cards with friends. MaryAnn was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Claremont, Minnesota since 1952. She enjoyed volunteering at the church pancake suppers and ice cream socials. Above all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who fondly remember her for her homemade toast, cookies, and treats.
MaryAnn is survived by her children, Keith Stark of Blooming Prairie, Kathy (Gregg) Anderson of Medford, Kris Kenow of Owatonna, David (Julie) Grunklee of Reinbeck, Iowa, Michael (Rachel) Grunklee of Blooming Prairie, and Scott (Jodi Miller) Grunklee of Claremont; grandchildren, Melanie (Brian) Burmeister, Michelle (Michael) Heller, Cassandra (Aaron) Culver, Carly Kenow, Adam (Brandi) Grunklee, Korey Grunklee, Nic (Bailey) Grunklee, Amanda Grunklee, Lauren Grunklee, Megan Grunklee, Mackenzie Grunklee, and Jeff Grunklee; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Susan) Mollenhauer; sister-in-law, Viola Matson; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Albert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlen; parents, Harvey and Helen Mollenhauer; step-son, Roger Grunklee; son-in-law, Christopher Kenow.
The funeral service for MaryAnn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Claremont, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Claremont. Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church, Claremont. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.