Jeffrey "Jeff" Kruger

OWATONNA — Jeffrey "Jeff" Warren Kruger, 67, of Owatonna, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff was born March 26, 1954 in Rock Island, Illinois the son of Warren and Doris (Fielder) Kruger. He spent his early years in Prairie City and in 1966 moved to Pocahontas, IA where he graduated from high school. He was active in sports and music in high school.
He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Dillemuth, in 1974. While in Pocahontas, they had their first child, Jason. He worked at Iowa Industrial until he joined the US Navy and moved to California. While in California, the couple had their daughter, Kilie. They were stationed in Mare Island, CA; The Azores; and Pax River, MD. He served on the USS Coral Sea as a Data Systems Technician where he specialized in radar, sonar and other technical equipment. He had fond memories of traveling to places all over the world and was proud to be a member of the US Navy.
He was honorably discharged in 1987 and began his civilian career in Springfield, IL. He worked as a Field Engineer for Intergraph Corporation. In 1991, the family moved to Owatonna and Jeff worked for GFI and finished his career working for EFI servicing large format printers.
Jeff lived his life serving his family and friends. He was selfless almost to a fault, always wanting to help others. He loved the outdoors and solidified lifelong relationships through outdoor activities. He loved being with family and friends, hunting, camping, fishing, canoeing, woodworking and golfing.
He took great pride in his grandchildren and loved visiting them in Chicago and Plymouth and being involved in their activities. Everyone always mentioned that he was a great dad and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews and extended family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kruger of Owatonna; children, Jason (Kelly) Kruger of Plymouth and Kilie (John) Erickson of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Zach and Matthew Erickson and Jackson, Reid and Owen Kruger and sisters, Pam (Ralph) Buckwold of Tenants Harbor, ME and Vicki Rowlands of Geneseo, IL.
He was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Doris Kruger and brother in law, Mike Rowlands.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, March 28th from 5:00 - 8:00 PM and at Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with The Reverend Amanda Floy officiating. Military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be held after the service followed by a lunch reception in the church fellowship hall.