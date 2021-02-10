Carma A. Ebenhoh

CLAREMONT — Carma Alice Ebenhoh, 94, of Claremont, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester.
She was born November 2, 1926 in Minneapolis the daughter of Einar and Carma (Stanton) Ross. Carma graduated from St. Peter High School at the age of 16. She moved to Illinois where she worked at Midway airport and later lived and worked in Michigan. Upon her return to Minnesota, she moved with her family to rural Claremont where she met James Ebenhoh. On March 15, 1947 she married James at her parent's farm. The couple farmed together for many years. In addition to farming with her husband, she was an insurance agent with Claremont Farmers Mutual, drove school bus for the Claremont School District and was a videographer taping weddings and other events.
Carma was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Claremont and the Helping Hand Club. She was a 4-H leader with the Rice Lake Citizens 4-H club. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, mowing lawn, traveling and she loved to cook.
She is survived by her husband, James Ebenhoh of Claremont; daughter, Corinne (and Duane) Schieck of Claremont; grandchildren, Kimberley Schieck of Minnetrista, Andrew (and Melanie) Schieck of Dodge Center; great grandchildren, Lizzy Schieck, Addy Schieck; brother, Einar "Sonny" (and Eloise) Ross of Chesterfield, MO; sister-in-law, Mag Ross of Mission Viejo, CA; best friend, Orpha Hermel of Nicollet and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, Richard Ebenhoh, one sister, one brother and three half siblings.
Private family services will be held at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Douglas Walters officiating. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center. Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church, Claremont or to the donor's choice.