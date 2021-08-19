David Arnold

WATERVILLE — DAVID E. "PAPPY" ARNOLD, age 71 of Waterville died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Born on July 8, 1950 in Owatonna, Minnesota, he was the son of Robert and Marie (Noske) Arnold. David lived on a farm near Medford with his family and graduated from Medford High School in 1969. On September 7, 1973 he married the love of his life, Barbara Rae Wester in Westbook, MN. Together they lived in Owatonna and Washington, Iowa before recently moving to Waterville. David worked for the Wenger Corp. and Schwan's Ice Cream for most of his life.
Pappy loved his family deeply and being on the lake with them. He loved Jesus, the flag, and took a genuine interest in everyone he met. Pappy was a fanatic about keeping his lake property and everything he owned immaculately groomed. David was the loudest voice in the crowd while supporting his sons and grandkids. Pappy was a natural teacher whether he was teaching the grandkids how to drive the golf cart, the hundreds of kids he taught to waterski, or how to fix an engine over the phone. Even if you just needed to receive an encouraging word, Pappy was your man.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara and their three sons, Kelly (Erika) Arnold of Bellingham, WA, Kristopher (Stacy) Arnold of Minnetonka, and Nicholas (Carrie) Arnold of Mt. Pleasant, IA; 11 grandchildren, Montana, Madison, Malachi, Makoy, Torren, Haily, Brayden, Savannah, Natalie, Paisley, and Mallory. He is also survived by two brothers, Daniel (Annie) and Douglas (Carol); and one sister, Joann (Bill) Saxton. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Theresa and Diane, and his in-laws, Raymond and Gertie Wester.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2-5 PM at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Elysian. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville.
We will remember Pappy when we see a bald eagle flying or an amazing sunset. He was a kind, generous, selfless, dedicated, persistent, gentle, unwavering, consistent, and one in a billion.