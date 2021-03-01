Anita R. Wiemeri

ROSEVILLE — Wiemeri, Anita R. (Hiltonen)
Age 82, of RosePointe Senior Living, Roseville, passed away peacefully, February 25, 2021. She was born 10/6/1938 in Hancock, MI to the late William and Julia Hiltonen. She married Ronald Wiemeri in Ironwood Michigan in 1959. Anita was a 1956 graduate of LL Wright HS, Ironwood, MI. In 1958 she was a graduate of Spencerian Business College, Milwaukee, WI. While living in Duluth, she received her BS BusEd from University of Minnesota - Duluth in 1972. She also instructed at the Duluth Business University, Duluth, MN for 4 years. Moving to Owatonna she was an instructor for 14 years at University of Minnesota - Waseca. While in Owatonna Anita volunteered 8 years of her time to the food shelf. Upon their retirement on the lake in Center City, Anita volunteered 20 years at the Lindstrom, MN food shelf and Chisago County Meals on Wheels. For the past 5 years while living in Roseville, MN Anita has been a member of Roseville Lutheran Church. Anita will be dearly missed by her husband Ronald Wiemeri; daughter Karen Wiemeri; sisters Delores Schuler, Elaine (Donald) Koski; sisters-in-law Florence (Albert) Johnson, Nancy (Michael) Zbaracki; brother-in-law Michael (Donna) Wiemeri; many other loving family and friends. Anita was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was always interested in hearing what was going on in everyone's life around her. She will be remembered for her kindness to all, positive attitude, generosity and Finnish SISU. Due to COVID19 restrictions her funeral was private. A service graveside will be held at a later date in Ironwood, MI. Memorials preferred to American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org, to further the research and to advance the discovery to minimize or cure type 1 diabetes which Anita lived with for 55 years; or to RosePointe Senior Living Memorial Floral Garden, www.rosepointeseniorliving.com. arr. by Roseville Memorial Chapel, 651-631-2727