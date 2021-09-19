KASSON — Averyl Jean "Dusty" Heiserman, 92, of Kasson, MN passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Season's Hospice House in Rochester.
Dusty is survived by her husband, Jack; children Les of Spearfish, SD, Grace (Wayne) Steele of Owatonna, MN, Jim (Mary) of Kasson, MN and JeanE (Gary) Brannon of Owatonna, MN; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and nephew David (Judy) Rockwell and family of Beaufort, SC.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 22 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave NW, Kasson, MN with Pastor Amanda Boss officiating. An inurnment and graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 27 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD.
Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church, Kasson or the charity of the donor's choice.
Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kasson is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.