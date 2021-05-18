ST. CLOUD — Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Michael Robert Myrick, age 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Chaplain Michael Gruber will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Michael was on born July 23, 1953. His parents were Robert and Amy (Truhlar) Myrick. He was raised in Owatonna, MN and attended Owatonna High School. Mike enlisted in the United States Navy in 1971. After serving, he met Denise Gitchell and they were married. Mike attended Rochester Community College to become a machinist. Denise and Mike had two daughters, Danielle and Holli and moved to New York. They later divorced. Mike moved back to Owatonna, MN. He then met Cathy Wick, moved to Willmar, MN and they were married. Cathy and Mike had 3 children Amy, Logan and Lauren. They were later divorced.
Mike worked at a variety of jobs over his life. The last 5 years of his life he resided at the St Cloud VA. He enjoyed fishing, music and talking with people. During the last years of his life, he enjoyed sharing his never ending faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his children, Danielle (Joseph) Kilmer of Owego, NY; Amy, Logan and Lauren Myrick all of Willmar, MN; grandchildren, Emily, Joseph, Robert and Ethan Kilmer of Owego, NY; Valek and Kaleb Rifenbury of Binghamton, NY; sister, Nancy (Ron) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN; brothers, Tom (Dianna) Myrick of Owatonna, MN and Ron (Sharon) Myrick of Medford, MN; and nieces and nephew.
He is proceeded in death by his daughter, Holli (Myrick) Rifenbury, his parents and a nephew.
The family of Mike would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the St Cloud VA Buildings 50-1 and 50-2 for their compassionate and loving care.