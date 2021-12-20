OWATONNA — James Cubert Lura Sr., 84, of Owatonna, died peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born April 9, 1937 in Owatonna, Minnesota the son of Cubert and Dorothy (Hankerson) Lura. He grew up in Owatonna graduating from Owatonna High School in 1955. On December 2, 1955, he was married to Eldora Flom. He began farming after high school and in 1961, they bought a farm near Owatonna and began dairy farming. They raised six children on the farm before moving into Owatonna in 1983. James also worked for Owatonna Tool Company/SPX for 38 years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors. Together they enjoyed travelling to several states and on cruises.
He is survived by his wife Eldora Lura of Owatonna, children Debra Wurst of Blooming Prairie, James (and Julie) Lura Jr. of Austin, Christine Martin of Owatonna, Diane (and Daniel) Halla of Owatonna, David (and Angela) Lura of Maple Grove, Lawrence (and Lori) Lura of Ellendale; grandchildren Jennifer Watkins, Nicole (and Brad) Nelson, Tiffany Wurst, Brenna (and Nick) Gerhart, Dominic Lura, Caitlin Lura, Eric (and Annette) Martin, Travis Martin, Amanda (and Ryan) Webinger, Nathan (and Sara) Halla, Justin (and Catherine) Lura, Ryan Lura, Cole Lura, Stacy Bailey, Kelly (and Josh) Warke, Brad Lura, Melanie Lura, and 23 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Cubert Lura, mother and stepfather Dorothy and Robert Denny, and a sister Barbara Helmer
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Croix Hospice or donor's choice.