OWATONNA — Funeral services for Beverly Bail, age 83, of Owatonna, MN formerly of the Morristown, SD, area will be held at 10:00 a.m. MT on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Prince of Peace Chapel of the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, SD, with burial to follow in the Morristown Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed through our website and Beverly's obituary is available at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
Public visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MT on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, SD.
Survivors include two sons, Harold (Marlys) Bail of Roseville, Mich., and Daryl (Pamela) Bail of Owatonna, MN, daughter, Sheryl (Greg) Tiburzi of Duluth MN, 8 grandchildren; Josie (Tad) Budke, Steven (Kelsey) Bail, Frannie (Jordan) Wiersma, Michael (Sara) Bail, Andrew Bail, Amanda Bail, Jon Tiburzi and Joel Tiburzi, and 7 great-grandchildren; Dakota and Alexa Budke, Sawyer and Millie Jo Bail, Lucas, Elijah and Nolan Wiersma. She has three surviving siblings, Sylvia Engle of Hettinger N D, Shirley Dreiske of Lemmon SD and Audrey Kirkpatrick of Milan, Indiana.