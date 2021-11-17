Brian W. Fisher

OWATONNA — Brian Walter Fisher, age 60, of Owatonna passed away November 17, 2021 at the Homestead Hospice House.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM Monday November 22, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may greet the family 1.5 hours prior to the funeral at church starting at 12:30 PM. There will be a Knights of Columbus rosary recited at 12:15 PM before the visitation time at church.
Brian was born March 12, 1961 parents Sylvester Dolores (Grubish) Fisher.
He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1981. Brian worked at several bakeries in Owatonna before starting a career at Amesbury Truth for over 25 years.
Brian was a very active member in the community, he was a member of Knights of Columbus council #945, volunteered at the food shelf. He followed his nieces and nephews in their sports, attending many games. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Brian is survived by children, Dakota (fiancée, Michelle Lee), Owatonna, Makyla (fiancée, Blaine Fleetwood) Waroad, MN; grandchildren, Kinsley and Ryker; siblings, Mike (Ronda) Fisher, Steve Fisher, Charlotte (Gregg) Radtke, David (Nancy), Gary (Sharon), Keith (Wendy), Terry (Janice) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents and one great- nephew, Corey.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Rachel's Light and the Hospitality House.
For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to megercares.com