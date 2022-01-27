Charlotte Lurken

CLAREMONT, MN — Charlotte Annette "Chuck" Lurken, age 98, of Claremont, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, at her home with family by her side.
Chuck was born on November 18, 1923, in Sentinel Butte, ND, the daughter of the late Hans and Annie (Haugen) Quaale. At 6 months of age, she moved from Sentinel Butte to West Concord, MN, with her parents, and at the age of 5 they moved to a farm in Steele County. She attended country school and was confirmed at Meland Lutheran Church in 1937. She married Fred Lurken on June 28, 1940 at Meland Lutheran Church. In 1942 they farmed in in Rice County and then moved to West Concord where they farmed for 11 years before buying their farm and moving to Claremont in 1957. She was involved with farming with Fred totally. They both enjoyed milking cows and were together always. She enjoyed cooking and baking and sharing the goods with friends and family, and what a good cook she was. She also enjoyed her garden and flowers and would spend many hours tending to them with her niece Diann. After Fred's passing in 2000, she kept the farm running and put in and took out the crops herself right up until her passing. She will be very missed.
Chuck is survived by her son Gary (Michelle) Lurken whom she raised from the age of 18 months and her favorite pets, Ginger the chihuahua and Lucky the cat; and many nieces and nephews, Jim (Aileen) Quaale, Larry Quaale, Bob Quaale, Judi Petershon, Bonnie (Jim) Jankoviak; Diann (Tony) Ingersoll, Debbie Quaale, Lucky (Regan) Lurken, and Rally (Bonnie) Lurken.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Concord Cemetery or Rice Lake Church.
Funeral service for Chuck will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN, with a time for visitation one hour before the service. Interment will take place at Concord Cemetery in West Concord, MN.