Barbara T. Becker

OWATONNA — Barbara Theresa Becker, age 81, of Owatonna, died January 1, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born November 16, 1940 to Fred and Elizabeth (Reiter) Becker. She attended Jefferson School and Owatonna High School, graduating in 1959. In 1963 she graduated from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, with a degree in elementary education.
Barb first taught in Waseca, MN, and then in the Spring Lake Park (MN) School district from 1966-1997.
From 1976-2005, Barb lived in Coon Rapids, MN where she was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, and served on the education committee, started the church library, and served as president of the congregation.
Barb moved back to Owatonna in 2005, and joined St. John Lutheran Church, the same church she had attended as a child. She was active in bible study, the quilting group, making greeting cards, and served on a pastoral call committee. Outside of church, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, genealogy, and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother John.
She is survived by her brother James (Beth) Becker of Ypsilanti, MI, and sister Cheryl (James Bredeson) Becker of Madison, WI; three nephews; and one great niece.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ecumen Brooks, Allina Hospice Care, and the Homestead Hospice House for caring for Barb, and all the friends who assisted her with rides to appointments, grocery shopping, and errands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, the Steele County Historical Society, Allina Health Home Care & Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. The family requests that COVID protocol be observed: wear a mask and social distance. Interment will follow the service at St. John Cemetery in Owatonna. Livestream of Barbara's service is available at: www.stjohnowatonna.org/Live-Stream