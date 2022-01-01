Barbara T. Becker

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Polk county in Wisconsin and across central, western, and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&