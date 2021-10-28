OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Marcia Willcox never met a lesson that she couldn't learn the hard way. She faced life with grit and energy, often making her situation worse before she made it better, but she always came away with a story and a laugh that filled any room. Cancer was her final challenge. She fought with strength, suffered with grace, and still found the energy to love and care for others as they gathered in her final days. She passed away in the company of family and friends on Oct. 22, at the age of 51. "I've always fought to be the center of attention," she said. "But this is not what I had in mind."
Marcia struggled with addiction nearly all her life. She started her sober journey on Jan. 4, 2018. In Narcotics Anonymous, she found the peace and support to rebuild relationships with family and friends. She inspired and mentored many people in the recovery community and she lived sober to the end of her life, for which we are all grateful.
Marcia was born in Delaware on Aug. 31, 1970, and lived in Minnesota, California, Oklahoma and North Carolina. She graduated from National University. She is survived by daughter Lilly Willcox, parents Milo and Karlene Stinson, brother Doug and his children, Loraina and Robert, former husband Mike Willcox, canine companions Apollo and Bentley, and not least, the family she made in the Southern Minnesota recovery community.
A celebration of Marcia's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna, MN.