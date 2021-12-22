Donald A. Kalkman

OWATONNA — Donald Alfred Kalkman, age 94, of Owatonna, MN, passed away on December 15, 2021.
Donald (Don) was born April 1, 1927, to John and Christine (Bussen) Kalkman. He served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Commencement Bay and graduated from St. John's University in 1949. Don married Rosemary (Meyer) Kalkman, the love of his life, on May 1, 1954.
Don began working in public accounting, but he spent most of his career at Owatonna Manufacturing (OMC) where he started as Controller and eventually became President. He was part of a group that founded Mustang Manufacturing where he was President and CEO. Later in his career Don was President of Brunel America, Inc. and Cameron Converting, Inc., Director of Austoft Industries Australia and Chairman and Director of Wadkin NA Inc. He served on boards for several domestic and offshore operating and holding companies and also consulted, specializing in financial operations and restructuring until he was 89. Don was a true servant leader who was committed to all employees and showed resilience during troubling times. He was humble and avoided focusing attention on himself.
Don served on numerous non-profit boards, including Owatonna Hospital, Owatonna Country Club, United Way of Owatonna and St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW and Owatonna Elks Lodge.
Don enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and golf. He fixed and tinkered with anything around the house and cabin and spent time on the family's genealogy. Don was a lifelong learner and kept informed of world events, business, and technology. Don maintained his faith, wit, and kind-hearted humor into his final days.
Don and Rosemary enjoyed family gatherings, especially at their cabin, get-togethers with friends, traveling to different countries across the globe, wintering in Scottsdale, AZ, dancing together and watching sunsets. They truly enjoyed and valued their time together.
Don was preceded in death by parents John and Christine Kalkman, daughter Ann Kalkman Fox, and siblings: Adrian, Bernelda, Milton (Bud), Elvira, Leora (Cookie) and John (Jack).
He is survived by Rosemary, his beloved wife of 67 years, son-in-law Richard Fox, children, Jane (Dan) Murphy, Donald (Shelly Silbernick) Kalkman, Daniel (Lisa Brott) Kalkman, grandchildren Kathleen, Christine (Andrew Roth), Kevin, Bradley, Allison, Jennifer, Eric, Nicholas, Matthew, Jack and Samuel, and great grandchild, Henry.
Don's faith, love of family and his caring, gentle spirit will always be a blessing and an enduring legacy in our lives.
Memorials preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Society through St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jeremiah Program or Benedictine Living Community (formerly KODA).
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna with Fr. James Starasinich officiating. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 9:30 AM followed by public visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. The family requests facemasks be worn at all times while in the church unless eating or drinking. Interment with military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna followed by a lunch reception at St. Joseph Catholic Church.