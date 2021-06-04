Irene DeMets

OWATONNA — Irene Eunice DeMets, 95, of Owatonna, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 in her home at The Brooks in Owatonna.
She was born on February 15, 1926 at St Olaf Hospital in Austin. Her parents, Jacob and Dagney Mathieson, resided on a small farm a few miles northwest of Austin where she grew up during her elementary and high school years. Her father's parents and older siblings were immigrants from Norway. Her mother immigrated from Norway to join some of her siblings who had come to the US earlier. In fact, their neighborhood was filled with relatives from Norway or their children, all originating from small communities north of Oslo. During her high school years, she worked part time for Hormel in their office. She graduated from Austin High School in 1944 and later that year married Leon A. DeMets who preceded her death in 1989. Together, they had a dairy farm northeast of Austin near Brownsdale until 1958. They then sold the dairy farm business and moved to Owatonna where her husband, Leon, worked at Owatonna Manufacturing Company. From 1958 until she retired in 1978, Irene worked at the Josten's Company in their Announcement Division. Her primary role for many years was that of an inspector to be sure that the graduation and other announcements were correct and printed properly, a job that suited her demand for perfection. She lived in her home in Owatonna from 1958 until 2017 and took great pride in keeping it maintained and always looking good. Since 2017, she has been a resident at The Brooks-Ecumen Assisted Living facility in Owatonna. In addition, she enjoyed embroidery and crocheting. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1958.
She is survived by two sons, David (wife, Kathryn) and James (wife, Patricia) and five grandchildren (Jeffrey and Gregory, sons of David), and (Taylor, Brooke, Bailey, children of James) and four great grandchildren (Samuel and Joseph, sons of Jeffrey, and Hudson and Owen, sons of Gregory). She had no siblings. She was a very thoughtful and kind person, always wanting to do the right thing for her family. She will be missed by her family and all of those who knew and worked with her.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 8th from 10am to 11am. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11am at Michaelson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Ecumen Brooks Memory Care.