Patricia Mae Bradley

OWATONNA — Patricia M. Bradley, 85, of Owatonna, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Benedictine "Koda" Living Community.
She was born March 8, 1936 to Edgar and Stella Mae (Owens) Bradley in Lincoln, Neb. She attended Carol High School in Carol, Iowa where she participated in choir and band, and was elected Queen of the Military Ball during her senior year in 1955. She graduated from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She taught briefly in the Harlan Community School District, before moving to Owatonna in the early 1960s. She taught middle school Science and English in Medford Public Schools for 36 years before retiring in 1999.
Pat was a member of The Associated Church. She enjoyed going for long car rides and dining out with her family. In her later years, Pat lovingly cared for her mother who passed away at the age of 101. Pat had a close relationship with her sister, making it all the more beautiful that her final moments were spent in her company.
Pat is survived by her sister Janet Etherton of Owatonna, her nephews Kurt Etherton of Owatonna and Kevin (and Tiffany Meyer) Etherton of River Falls, WI, and a grandnephew, Mateo Daniel-Meyer Etherton. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life is expected to be held at a later date.
The family asks that any charitable donations be made to Medford Education Foundation, 750 2nd Ave. SE, Medford, MN 55049.