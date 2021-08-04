Eugene LeRoy Hendrickson

OWATONNA — Eugene L. Hendrickson, age 91, of Owatonna, died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Eugene L. was born on May 1, 1930, in Owatonna to Helmer and Julia (Krampitz) Hendrickson. He attended Owatonna High school until enlisting in the United States Marine Corp at age 15. Later to receive his honorary diploma from OHS. Gene served his country during WWII and Korea Conflict and the Reserves and was always a proud Marine. He married Selma Wanous on June 4, 1975, in Faribault.
He is survived by his loving wife, Selma; three children, Cindy (Wanous) (and Mark) Kubicek; Mark (and Lori) Wanous and & Lori (Wanous) (and Bruce) Triebenbach; five grandchildren, Arianne Pyke, Albert (and Kimberly) Haugland, Alex Haugland, Amanda (and Jeremy) Seha and Zachary (and Kayla) Wanous; 8 great grandchildren; his sister, Sylvia Bolda, and their special cat Pepper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Mildred, Everette, Leo, Allan, Jerry.
Gene's family would like to extend a special thank you to his hospice nurses, Irene and Melanie. Gene was kind, loving & compassionate man. He will be greatly missed.
