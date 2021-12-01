Doris C. Henry

BLOOMINGTON — Doris Christeson Henry, age 95, of Bloomington died on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Presbyterian Home in Bloomington. A Memorial service will take place at a later date.
Doris Christeson, the daughter of Ernest and Annie (Erickson) Christeson, was born on February 13, 1926, in Clinton, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school there, graduating from Clinton High School. She began teaching in a country school before continuing her education at Moorhead State Teachers College. She returned to teaching for a short time before attending the University of Minnesota, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Art Education. On September 10, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Henry. She taught in St. Paul while Kenneth attended medical school.
They moved to Owatonna in 1953. Doris directed her efforts toward raising three children, maintaining a home, assisting her spouse with a very active medical practice and sharing in community volunteer work. She focused her volunteer activity in her local church, in scouting, as an elected member of the school board and as the chair of the fund raising efforts for the American Heart Association in Steele County. During this time, Doris developed the skills of serigraph and calligraphic lettering.
In 1975, the Owatonna Arts Center opened and she served on the Board of Directors as well as the Programs and Exhibition Development Committee. She continued painting full time in her home art studio. She enjoyed painting rural scenes, people, still life and nature subjects. She was introduced to Classic Roman Calligraphy and this led to a small business opportunity, "Word Vitamins". She was a member of Associated Church where she created the Church Murals in the Fellowship Hall that can still be seen today.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Thomas (Michelle) Henry of Edina, Dr. Mary J Henry of Nevada City, CA, Suzette Paisley of Rocklin, CA, grandchildren, Heidi, Hayley, Julia, Sarah, Kenneth, Katharine and a great grandson Johnathan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dr. Kenneth Henry.