Thomas Carl Johnson

OWATONNA — Thomas C. Johnson, 80, of Owatonna, passed away Nov. 5, 2021 at the Owatonna Hospital. Thomas Carl was born Sept. 27, 1941 in Austin, MN, the son of Wilbert and Dale Johnson Baldus. Tom attended school at AARC, now Cedar Valley, which his mother started and where his mom and Aunt Geneva Johnson taught school. While living at home in Austin, the framers of all the new homes in Sterling Addition would have him counter sink nails and then take him for coffee and pie. At 16, he moved to Faribault then Rochester and finally Owatonna. He worked at a workshop for Cedar Valley. In 1968, Tom competed in the first Special Olympics where he earned several medals including a gold. He was preceded in death by his mom, Dale Johnson Baldus, dad, Wilbert Baldus; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Johnson Peterson (Jan), step-brother, Charles Baldus, and step-sister, Anna Marie Baldus Sanders. Tom is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Johnson Stensrud (Dick) and half-sister, Kimber Lee Baldus; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 15th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Rev. Todd Buegler officiating. There will be visitation 15 minutes before the service and there will be a luncheon immediately following the service. Interment will be in Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery in Austin. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
