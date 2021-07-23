James Jim Spinler

MEDFORD — James Peter Spinler, age 78 of Medford, passed away June 8, 2020 in Rochester, MN.
Friends may greet the family from 4-7 PM at Medford Funeral Home Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Jim was born to parents Peter and Cora (Taylor) Spinler in Owatonna. He attended school in Medford, and then worked at the canning company. He was married in 1959 to Thora Liin the two later divorced. He had his own garbage hauling business in Medford and the surrounding area. He also worked for his brother Dave in Owatonna.
He saved and collected aluminum cans and can tabs he was known as "Can Tab Man"
He loved all things Medford and especially enjoyed being in the Medford parade.
He is survived by children, Curt (Suzanne) Nampa, ID, Doug (Natalie) Sewell, NJ, Christine (Steve) Bartsch, Owatonna, Diana (Jon) Noller, Excelsior, MN, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dave Spinler, Owatonna.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to medfordfuneralhome.com