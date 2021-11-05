Jerome David Jerry" "Jake Jacobsen

OWATONNA — Jerome "Jerry" "Jake" Jacobsen, age 84, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Traditions II.
Jerome David Jacobsen was born on August 5, 1937 in Blooming Prairie Township, to Harry and Helen (Kruger) Jacobsen. The oldest of six children, Jerry served as his sisters' protector and always looked out for them. He was a talented hunter from a young age, and kept his family well fed on squirrels, deer, and anything else he found. As a child, he and his brother would often spend summers working on their grandparent's farm, leading to his lifelong passion for the outdoors. Jerry was a "man-of-all-trades," and enjoyed all sorts of outdoor activities, from hunting and fishing at his cabin, to gardening, beekeeping, and woodworking. He built his log home in Medford with the help of family and friends, and his hunting shack up North where he would often go to relax. Jerry and his long-time partner, Bonnie, took many trips together, visiting over twenty different states and provinces in Canada, and enjoying the beauty of nature. He was a kind man with a soft heart that enjoyed coffee with his friends and time spent with his family and his beloved pets. He was also a lot of fun and knew how to have a good time. Jerry was also a proud worker and held several positions throughout his life. He worked at Cashman Greenhouse, Owatonna Canning Company, and Owatonna Public Utilities, where he served as a Chief A boiler operator. He then switched to the gas serviceman position where he worked as a state certified welder for gas pipeline installation.
He is survived by his partner of over 30 years, Bonnie Johnston of Medford; brother, Ron (Bobbi) Jacobsen of Colorado; sisters, Karen McMahon of Owatonna, Sandy (Bill) Rosenau of Owatonna, and Nancy (Dan) Steffan of Naswauk; and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Judy (Jim) Larson; and brother-in-law and close friend, Tom McMahon.
Jerry's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Traditions II for their kind and compassionate care.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the memorial service at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.