SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA — Donald "Don" Bickford passed away Thursday, Aug. 19 at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD. Don was 87.
Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Touchmark at All Saints Chapel, 111 W. 17th St., Sioux Falls, SD. Masks are required.
Donald Roger Bickford, son of Nathan and Naomi (Wood) Bickford, was born May 12, 1934 in Oswego, KS. He grew up in Kansas where he graduated from Wichita North High School. He attended the University of Arkansas where he earned his bachelor's degree in business. He began working in Springdale, AR.
In 1974, Don was united in marriage to Kathleen "Kay" Edenstrom in Kingston, Jamaica. The couple lived in Owatonna, Minnesota until 2001 when they moved to Arkansas and then to Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Touchmark.
Don enjoyed woodworking and researching family genealogy. He was an avid golfer.
Grateful for having shared his life are his son, David (Ming Posa) Bickford of LaVern, CA, son, Larry (Judy) Bickford of Wellington, KS; daughter, Debi (Steve) McConnell of Rapid City, SD; three grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Malcom (Melinda) Bickford, Hot Springs, AR; sister, Rosemary Lowrey, Ft. Smith, AR; several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his parents; and nine siblings.