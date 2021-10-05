Nereus Roberto Beto Montemayor

HAYFIELD — Nereus "Beto" Montemayor Sr., age 61, of Hayfield, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Nereus Roberto Montemayor was born on May 12, 1960, in Laredo, Texas to Juan Montemayor and Marianela (Perez) Molina. He grew up in Laredo where he married Sandra Escobedo in 1982, and the couple was blessed with four children. He worked as a gardener and a horse trainer in Texas and Minnesota. In his free time, Beto enjoyed shopping, fishing, and music; particularly playing his guitar. He was a lover of food and enjoyed cooking tamales. Beto was a very social man, and frequently called and Facetimed with his family and friends. He also had a fondness for scratch-off tickets, and the slot machines at the casino.
Nereus is survived by his fiancée, Eva Gayosso of Hayfield; children, Zulema Montemayor of Houston, TX, Maria (Edgar) Gonzalez of Medford, Angelica (Joseph) Davis of Owatonna, and Nereus Montemayor Jr. of Owatonna; stepchildren, Lisa (Daniel) Martinez of Claremont, Arnold (Estella) Bermea of Faribault, Anthony (Megan) Bermea of Dodge Center, and Eric (Vanessa) Bermea of Hayfield; siblings, Rosa Maria Alegria, Juan Jose Montemayor Jr., Edna Hernandez, Rufina Nunez, Armandina Botello, Ana Maria Montemayor, and Sandra Galindo; 30 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Roque Armando Montemayor, Arturo Montemayor, and Reyes Montemayor.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home, Owatonna. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.