William Joseph Billy Becker

BLUE EARTH — William (Billy) Joseph Becker, age 55, entered the world arriving as the end of the line of 11 children. Bill was honored to be the first child to depart the world, from that same line. Six weeks ago, before Bill received his final medical prognosis, he remarked to his siblings, that he felt badly he was the youngest of the family, as he would have to experience all of them pre-deceasing him, before he would take his turn. Bill just took his turn... and was first in the line!
Bill chose Wednesday, June 16, to leave his family, knowing that date is his mother's birthday and she would be the first to greet him after making the trek to heaven. He had just been handed the news of a rapidly spreading cancer six weeks earlier. He hadn't had time to tackle his bucket list, as the disease overtook and weakened him much too rapidly.
Bill was born September 3, 1965, in Blue Earth, to Raymond and Joan (Bullerman) Becker. Coming home to the farm, he was greeted at the front door by his eight sisters, ready to spoil him and ensure that his chief responsibility in life involved smiling at them! His two brothers immediately prepared room for him on the tractor, as soon as he began to walk. Bill's mother doted on her baby his entire life. During the brief final six weeks of life he was given, those same eight sisters and two brothers alternated shifts night and day, to once again ease him through his final "chores."
Bill spent his entire life working hard, long and proudly. His goal at the end of any given day was to end it by sweating heavily and always smiling. Whether he was driving a combine cross country, landscaping, farming or working side by side with his brother, shingling farm buildings, he was smiling, talking and pretending he had more experience than his older siblings. Eventually, he did!
He is survived by his two brothers, Rick (Anne) Becker, Le Center, Donnie Becker, Easton; his eight sisters, Connie Sonnek (Monte Goldman), Minnesota Lake, Joyce (Carlton) Eastvold, Winnebago, Barb Grant (Gary Spatenka), Owatonna, Deb (Dave) Schmitt, Rochester, Shel Caldwell (Roger Illif) of Winnebago, MN, Karen (Bill) Schaible, Delavan, MN, Diane (Mark) Mensing, Blue Earth, Jackie (Chris) Guibert, Rochester; Diane's son Josh Langley and granddaughter Lexi; also, an entire Bible full of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray (1999) and Joan Becker (2008). Also preceding him in death was his wife Diane (2012), who helped him move onto their own farm, to continue his chores; brothers-in-law: Steve Caldwell (2003) and Arnie Sonnek (2010).
A graveside service for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2021, at OLMC Cemetery in Barber Twp, Faribault, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at the original farm where Bill grew up, with his siblings following the service. He discussed being an active part of this celebration before he left, however, it appeared that his mother was more excited to have him with her.
Bill often spoke of a nun, Sister Kent that he favored at his grade school, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Attending school daily was not his favorite pasttime, but he looked forward to seeing Sister Kent waiting for him, daily, outside, when he left school, just to say, "Do not be afraid of tomorrow, because we know God is already here, waiting for you..." Bill was never afraid of anything again. God and his mother were both waiting for him on his mother's birthday.
