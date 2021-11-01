MEDFORD — Heaven gained one hell of a cowboy this week. Dale Kavitz, age 68, of Medford, MN, beat the odds against cancer for the past five years, and on October 27, 2021 with family by his side, he gained a permanent trail pass to ride in heaven.
Everyone fortunate to know Dale, knew a good man. Humble, family first, a smile to light up the room, one of the good ones, classic dance moves, avid hunter, Johnny Cash's biggest fan, salt to the earth, Crown Royal connoisseur, meticulous carpenter, and indeed a heart of gold.
Dale was born September 7, 1953 in Owatonna, MN, to Marvin and Donna Kavitz. Dale was raised on the family farm with two brothers and two sisters. He wrestled, ran track, and played football at Medford High School, where he graduated in 1971. He'd tell everyone about the Tigers' undefeated season his senior year.
He went on to study civil engineering at Rochester Community Technical College. Dale worked in engineering and construction and for many years he owned Kavitz Designs building custom homes in the area. Most recently he worked for Mohs Construction, where he retired in August 2019. He continued to do carpentry work for many family and friends.
In 1978, he married Jeannie (nee Rossel). They resided in Medford, where they were blessed with three children, Brent, Dustin, and Anna. In 2004 they built their dream home on the family farm. Here they welcomed three grandchildren.
After his cancer diagnosis in 2016, Dale started checking boxes on his bucket list. Hunt elk in Wyoming, ride horses in the Big Horns, welcome a grandbaby into the world, build a custom woodshop. He defined "live like you were dying."
Survived by wife of 43 years, Jeannie; and their children, Brent and Leanne Kavitz of Elysian, MN; Dustin and Jess Kavitz of Buffalo, WY; Anna Kavitz of Medford, MN. Grandchildren Dylan, Beckett, and Sutton. Siblings Paul Kavitz, Dolly Jones, and Todd and Camille Kavitz all of Medford. His memory will continue on through his countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends we call family.
Dale joins in heaven his Mother, Donna Kavitz; Father, Marvin Kavitz; Sister, Robin Kavitz; Nephew, Chad Jones; Mother-in-law, Wanda Washburn; Father-in-law James Rossel; and many four-legged companions.
Friends may greet the family from 4-7:00 PM Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Memorial service will be 3:00 PM Friday, November 5, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 220 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna, MN.
A special thanks to Dr. Lance Pagliaro of Mayo Clinic Oncology for giving us five more years with Dale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Renal Cell Research Program of which Dale was a participant. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to the Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Dammit Dale, you'll be missed!
