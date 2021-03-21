Luella L. Hustad

OWATONNA — Luella Hustad, 95, of Owatonna, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home with her daughter by her side.
Luella Louise was born July 15, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN to Louis and Louise (Kastendick) Hinz. She was baptized July 19, 1925. The family moved to rural Elk River, MN where she attended St John Parochial School 1st through 8th grades. Luella was confirmed April 2, 1939. During high school she belonged to 4-H, and in 1942 Luella was crowned Health Queen for Anoka County, graduating from Elk River High School in 1943. Luella attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis in 1944 before moving to Oakland, CA where she worked for the Service Air Command as a Teletype operator during WWII. She moved back to Minnesota and married Arvid K. Hustad on November 22, 1947 at St John Lutheran Church in rural Anoka County. They lived in Owatonna and were blessed with three daughters.
Luella worked for Federated Insurance, Jostens, and her husband's business, Riverside Plumbing & Heating. In 1964 they built and operated Owatonna KOA for 26 years where she enjoyed making donuts for the campers. Luella was active with the Girl Scouts as a leader, cookie chairman, trainer, office worker and District Chairman. She belonged to the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee, the National KOA Assn., State KOA Assn., and served as secretary of the MN Campground Owners, and President of Hiawathaland Campgrounds of Southern MN Assn. Luella was a driver for Healthy Seniors of Steele County, and a member of St John Lutheran Church, where she belonged to the choir, was a Sunday school teacher, a member of WELCA, the Crusaders Club, a volunteer for the Fair parking lot, and helped with Vacation Bible School and funeral receptions.
For 22 years, Arvid and Lou spent their winters in McAllen, Texas. They always enjoyed their travels to the many USS BellGrove and KOA Association reunions held in various cities throughout the US. In 1990 they enjoyed a trip to Oberammergau, Germany for the Passion play, toured Copenhagen, Frankfurt and Munich. They went on a cruise to Alaska and Vancouver, and travelled to Norway and Sweden. Luella enjoyed - and is also known for - making donuts at KOA and making lefse and peanut brittle for family and friends at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Luella was a kind, patient and giving person. She was the heart of the family and a true role model to her family and friends.
Luella is survived by her three daughters, Kathy (Rick) Ahrens of Owatonna, Connie (Alan) Surloff of Cape Coral, FL and Nancy (Ed) Thompson of Lake Elsinore, CA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Peter) Gordon of Shakopee, Joel (Nicci) Finne of Dennis, MA; four great grandchildren, Ella and Amelia Gordon, and Sofia and Jackson Finne; brother, Martin Hinz of Silver Bay; sisters, Carol Edling of Isle and Delrose Tilleskjor of Elk River and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvid on May 10, 2019, her parents, brother, Donald Hinz, and other sisters and brothers in law.
A private family memorial service will be held May 8 at Owatonna Memorial Gardens where Luella and Arvid will be buried together. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate.
The family would like to thank the employees and staff at Ecumen Countryside for the wonderful and compassionate care received over the years.
Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna, of which Luella was a member for 74 years, or Ecumen Hospice. Cards can be mailed to 807 17Th Street SE, Owatonna, MN 55060.