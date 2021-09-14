Donald Eugene Jackel

AUSTIN — Donald Jackel, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He was born April 19, 1935 in Owatonna, Minnesota, the son of Walter and Esther (Schmidt) Jackel. He attended St. John's parochial school, Claremont High School, and graduated in 1953.
Don met the love of his life, Barbara Iverson, at the Terp Ballroom in Austin, Minnesota. They were united in marriage in January of 1960. Don and Barb shared a strong faith and love of family. They were blessed with two biological children and "adopted" children as well.
Work included jobs at Claremont Creamery, Owatonna Canning Company, Watkins
Dealer, and rural mail carrier with routes in Brownsdale and Hollandale. Don was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church. He served on the council in various capacities.
Don is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Kelly Scofield, Anoka, Minnesota; son, Craig Jackel (Jane Knutson) Austin; Walter and Sharon Alms, Austin; grandchildren, Brittany (Mike) Symonds, Prior Lake, Minnesota, Nick (Kelly) Alms, Plymouth, Minnesota; Sara (Alex) Hall, Canon City, Colorado; great grandchildren: Addison and Mitchell Symonds, Oliver Alms. Siblings: Eunice Ehlers, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; David (Dorthy) Jackel, Claremont, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Kermit ( Joann) Iverson, Albert Lea, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Jean Winjum, Grundy Center, Iowa; as well as many very special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Harriet Jackel, Harlan and Carolyn Jackel; in-laws, Clifford and Juletta Iverson; son-in-law, John Scofield; brothers-in-law LaVern Ehlers and Robert Winjum; sister-in-law, Wanda Iverson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church 2001 6th Avenue SE Austin, MN 55912. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment following the service. Please share stories about Don on Worlein.com. Worlein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family is requiring that all attendees wear masks and social distance. If you are not feeling well, please do not attend. Safety is the goal.