OWATONNA — Roy Vitauts Munderovski 81, beloved husband, father, and grandfather from Owatonna MN, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Roy was born on April 4, 1940, the son of Theodore and Pauline (Mellenbergs) Munderovski in Dundaga, Latvia. At an early age he immigrated to the US with his parents and brother. He grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School. The family purchased a farm east of Owatonna and moved for a permanent home. He continued his education at Augsburg College and graduated with an art degree. His father passed away when he was 17 and he took over running the farm. He farmed until retiring in 2021. In November 1975, he was united in marriage to Wilma Wright. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time drawing with his grandson, or listening to him play guitar. Everything family was his core, from caring for others, to being the optimist in the darkest of days. He fondly remembered trips with his wife, and moments they shared. Roy enjoyed reading and never stopped learning, with books ranging from the classics to technical texts. He also enjoyed fixing things on the farm with his son, and going for ice cream. He was very proud of the farm, and considered himself a caretaker of the land for the future.
He is survived by his wife Wilma of Owatonna, son Paul (Kristina) Munderovski of Woodbury, and grandson Josh Munderovski. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Waldo Munderovski.
A private service for family will be held on Wednesday August 4th. Prayers preferred in lieu of gifts and flowers.