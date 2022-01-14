Dennis "Hank" Roemhildt

OWATONNA — Dennis "Hank" Roemhildt, 87, of Owatonna, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.

He was born May 16, 1934 in Le Center, Minnesota the son of Theodore and Clara (Conrath) Roemhildt. He grew up in the Elysian area and was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church (The Bell Church). He attended country school through the eighth grade.

On August 12, 1955, he married Violet Bremer. The couple lived in St. Peter and Waseca before moving to Owatonna where they have resided for the past 61 years.

Hank was a truck driver hauling grain and feed for the Owatonna Elevator and Jerry Taylor Trucking for 55 years. He enjoyed camping, riding his Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, snowmobiling, fishing with the guys, pontoon rides and parking campers at the Steele County Free Fair. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their activities. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna and a member of the Eagle's Club in Owatonna for 58 years.

He is survived by his wife, Violet Roemhildt of Owatonna; daughters, Cheryl (John) Meinke of Owatonna and Cindy (Mike) Boerner of Owatonna; grandchildren, Shannon Boerner, Ryan Boerner, Brooke Seykora, Brandi Seykora and Bobbi (Joey) Kenow; great grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan, Ethan, Gavin, Kaelyn, Olivea, Marah, Ozzie, Lucas, Averi, and James; brother, Wayne (Lois) Roemhildt of Waseca; sister, Barb Melby of St. Peter and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Clara; great-grandsons, Matthew and Joshua and brothers, Gilbert and Norman.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Thursday, January 20th from 4 - 6 PM and at church on Friday one hour prior to the service. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna with The Reverend Kirk Griebel officiating. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna followed by a Celebration of Life reception at church.

To send flowers to the family of Dennis "Hank" Roemhildt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 20
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, January 20, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Jan 21
Memorial Visitation
Friday, January 21, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1054 Truman Avenue
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Jan 21
Memorial Service
Friday, January 21, 2022
1:00PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1054 Truman Avenue
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments