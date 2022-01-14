...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
OWATONNA — Dennis "Hank" Roemhildt, 87, of Owatonna, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.
He was born May 16, 1934 in Le Center, Minnesota the son of Theodore and Clara (Conrath) Roemhildt. He grew up in the Elysian area and was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church (The Bell Church). He attended country school through the eighth grade.
On August 12, 1955, he married Violet Bremer. The couple lived in St. Peter and Waseca before moving to Owatonna where they have resided for the past 61 years.
Hank was a truck driver hauling grain and feed for the Owatonna Elevator and Jerry Taylor Trucking for 55 years. He enjoyed camping, riding his Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, snowmobiling, fishing with the guys, pontoon rides and parking campers at the Steele County Free Fair. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their activities. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna and a member of the Eagle's Club in Owatonna for 58 years.
He is survived by his wife, Violet Roemhildt of Owatonna; daughters, Cheryl (John) Meinke of Owatonna and Cindy (Mike) Boerner of Owatonna; grandchildren, Shannon Boerner, Ryan Boerner, Brooke Seykora, Brandi Seykora and Bobbi (Joey) Kenow; great grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan, Ethan, Gavin, Kaelyn, Olivea, Marah, Ozzie, Lucas, Averi, and James; brother, Wayne (Lois) Roemhildt of Waseca; sister, Barb Melby of St. Peter and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Clara; great-grandsons, Matthew and Joshua and brothers, Gilbert and Norman.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Thursday, January 20th from 4 - 6 PM and at church on Friday one hour prior to the service. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna with The Reverend Kirk Griebel officiating. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna followed by a Celebration of Life reception at church.
To send flowers to the family of Dennis "Hank" Roemhildt, please visit Tribute Store.