LaVona Seim Sherarts

OWATONNA — LaVona Dolores Seim Sherarts, 87, of Owatonna, died February 14, 2022, at Timberdale Trace Senior Living Center.
Friends may greet the family 5 to 7:00PM Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna.
LaVona was born April 8, 1934, in Clayton WI, graduated from Minneapolis Vocational High School in 1951. She married George Seim in 1951, moved to Stillwater, MN and raised eight children. They later divorced.
LaVona married Theodore Sherarts in 1987 in St. Cloud, MN where she and Theodore lived until 2013. They then moved to Owatonna to be closer to family. Lavona was an award winning artist specializing in water color and photography. She was very active in the art scene in Minneapolis and St. Cloud. She was also a strong advocate for social justice.
LaVona is survived by her husband Theodore Sherarts of Owatonna MN, Bradley Seim of Bayport MN, Marcia and Dennis Brown of Grove City MN, Mona Abdel-Rahman and Tom Fiero of Blue Earth MN, Meg and Bob Garrison of Ankeny, IA, Max and Natalie Seim of Cottage Grove MN, Mary and Sigurd Gjerde of Oslo Norway, Melody and John Hylle of Owatonna MN and Mia and Kevin Anez of Gig Harbor WA, 14 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
LaVona will be deeply missed by family and friends.
