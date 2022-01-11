Adeline Dorothy Frey

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Adeline Dorothy (Wurst) Frey, age 92 of Blooming Prairie, MN, passed away on December 31, 2021, at Prairie Manor Nursing Home, in Blooming Prairie, MN. Adeline was born on July 7, 1929, on a farm in the Blooming Prairie area, to Joseph, Sr., and Anna (Jirele) Wurst. She attended Blooming Prairie schools and graduated from BPHS in 1947. She married John Haubenschild in 1949 and they later divorced. She married Donald Frey, in May 1977, in Watertown, South Dakota. They spent 21 happy years together making their home in Bixby, MN, and later moved to Blooming Prairie until Don passed away in October, 1998. A few years later, Adeline moved back to Owatonna, MN. She was employed at Owatonna Tool Company, the Steele County Auditors Office and lastly, Steele County Social Services until her retirement in 1987. Adeline was a bowler for over 60 years. She belonged to various bowling leagues in Blooming Prairie and Owatonna. She bowled many city, state, and national tournaments. In 1964, her team from Owatonna, placed 8th in the nationals held in Minneapolis, MN. Addie also belonged to the Owatonna 600 Club, having rolled several 600 games in the 1970's. In her later years, while living in Owatonna, she bowled in a local seniors league and a traveling league. Adeline loved spending time with family and friends. She was "the hostess with the mostest" for holiday family dinners (especially Christmas) and the larger family gatherings on the 4th of July. She was gifted at cooking, baking, sewing, and crotcheting. She also enjoyed fun times playing cards; dances at Zeiner's Ballroom, in Bixby; traveling; and watching the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Gophers, NASCAR racing, and PBA Bowling.
She is survived by her sister, Berniece (Jerry) Loew; and sisters-in-law, Loretta Wurst and Shirley Wurst, all of Blooming Prairie, MN. She is also survived by her niece and family, Jeanne (Jeff) Ihrke, Rochester, MN; great nephews: Will (Amber) Ihrke, Osage, IA, and Tom Ihrke and Valerie Busse, Kasson, MN, and great-great niece, Ila Ihrke, Osage, IA. Other surviving nieces and nephews are: Lawrence Wurst, Owatonna, MN; Janet Wurst, Woodbury, MN; Fred (Karen) Wurst, Ottertail, MN; Robert (Gail) Wurst, Bluffton, MN; Corrine Wurst, Apple Valley, MN; Joanne Stebbins, Lanesboro, MN; Larry (Ellen) Stebbins and Ed Wurst, Blooming Prairie, MN; Mary (Mike) Sagedahl, Willmar, MN; David (Kerrie) Wurst, Lake Worth, FL; Doug (Barb) Nelson, Coal Valley, IL; Kay (Rick) Emery, Corcoran, MN; Carolyn (Steve) Beseke, Apple Valley, MN; Heidi (Dave) Hindt, Prior Lake, MN; Randy Wurst and Tim (Tammy) Wurst, Blooming Prairie, MN; Dani (Barb) Wurst, Faribault, MN; Sheryl (Ken) Gorman, Austin, MN; Shirley Frey (Dennie) Darr, Rushford, MN; Mary Frey (Jim) Sauter, Victoria, MN; and Vicky Frey Makky, Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don; brothers Fred (Majorie), Edmund, Wilfred, and Joe Wurst Jr.; sisters Evelyn (Joe) Balzer, Albina (Bill) Stebbins, and Helen (Kermit) Nelson; nieces Sharon Schultz and Deanna Wurst; nephew Bud Frey; and special friend Don Hofius.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, Bixby, MN, following the ceremony and luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prairie Manor Nursing Home or Heather Haus in memory of Adeline (Addie). Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.