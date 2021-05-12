OWATONNA — Linda Jo Campbell, 72, of Owatonna, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community.
She was born to Robert and Wilma (Merkley) Campbell in 1948 in Sac City, Iowa. The family moved to Claremont where they owned a corner gas station and gift store. She graduated from Claremont High School and then received clerical training at vocational school in Faribault. She work at Von Ruden Company in Claremont, and Cedar Valley Services in Owatonna. She resided at Ecumen Brooks in Owatonna and most recently Benedictine Living Community. In her younger years she enjoyed crocheting baby blankets, sweaters, caps and booties, painting figurines and loved picture puzzles.
She is survived by her cousin, Joanne Gray of Owatonna and some family on her father's side who still reside in Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Wilma Campbell.
A Memorial Service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Douglas Walters officiating and visitation 1 hour piror. Interment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery rural Claremont.