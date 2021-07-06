OWATONNA — Eleanor Jane Stevens, 90, of Owatonna, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Ecumen Brooks.
Eleanor was born October 11, 1930, in Owatonna, the daughter of Peter and Mildred (Oxley) Brosen. She grew up on the Peter Brosen family farm in Merton Township. She attended country school through the eighth grade and later graduated from Owatonna High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Stevens on December 30, 1956, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Together the couple made their home on their farm, where they raised their family. Eleanor's life revolved around her family, farm, and church. She loved farming alongside Kenny. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a life-long member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where she was involved in Circle and quilting.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Stevens of Owatonna; daughter, Mary (and Scott) Neumann of Ramsey; sons, Mark (and Julie) Stevens of Rochester, and John (and Deborah) Stevens of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Melissa (and Joe) Phillips, Emily Neumann, Sarah (and Peter) Sepulveda, Ben Stevens (and fiance, Cortney Mabry), Eric Stevens, and Rachel Stevens; great grandchildren, Alice and Lucy Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Cornelia Brosen of Plymouth, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte (and Wallace) Heers and brother, Sidney Brosen; and niece, Sally Heers.
Visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Saturday, July 10th. Visitation will be from 10 - 11:30 am. The service will be at 11:30 am with the Reverend Ron Huber officiating. Interment will be at 2 pm in Dania Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Dania Cemetery.