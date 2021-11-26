NEW RICHLAND — Mable Dobberstein died on November 24, 2021 in New Richland, Minnesota. Mable was born on October 22, 1925 to Walter and Augusta (Volkmann) Berndt in Alton Township new Alma City, Minnesota. Mable was baptized on November 8, 1925 at St Johns Lutheran Church in Iosco Township. She was later confirmed at St Pauls Lutheran Church in Waseca. On September 12, 1948 she was united in marriage to Elmer Raymond Dobberstein at First Lutheran Church in Waldorf, MN. Mable graduated 8th grade from Country School, District 70 in Waseca County, MN, and later graduated 12th grade from Waseca High School. Mable attended St Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN and graduated in 1947. Following her graduation, she worked briefly at the Waseca Hospital, Wells Hospital and St Joseph Hospital in Mankato, MN. She also worked at the Owatonna Hospital prior to her marriage to Elmer and then returned in 1960 as a charge nurse in the Intensive Care Unit until her retirement in 1993. Mable had great adoration for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mable is survived by her children; James (Beverly) Dobberstein of Ellendale, MN, Allen (Barbara) Dobberstein of Ellendale, MN, and Steven Dobberstein of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Luke (Brenda) Dobberstein, Josh (Linda) Dobberstein, Dawn & (Lance) Dobberstein, Brian &(Angela) Dobberstein, Jeffrey & (Melissa) Dobberstein, Michelle & (Brian) Neve, Michael Dobberstein. Erin Dobberstein, Jonathan Dobberstein. 14 Great Grand Children: Evan, Alex, Alden, Bennett, Kelly, Montel, Kaitlyn, Ella, Jacob, Lynsey, Easton, Miles, Westlyn, and Maisie. Preceeded in death by husband Elmer, Parents Walter & Augusta (Volkmann) Berndt, daughters, Carol and Lynn Dobberstein (infant), brother Kenneth Berndt, sisters Margaret Dobberstein and Dorothy Stoeckel, grandson Randy Michael Dobberstein (infant). Funeral Service 11 am, Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, New Richland with visitation beginning at 9 am. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery, Owatonna, MN.
