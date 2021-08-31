OWATONNA — June Randall passed away August 30, 2021, at the Owatonna Hospital.
Funeral service is set for Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:30 am at Brick - Meger Funeral Home on Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 4 - 6 Pm at Brick - Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Burial will take place on Tuesday in Chamberlin, South Dakota.
June was born June 18, 1930, just before a cyclone hit Chamberlain, Sd and all babies under 10 lbs. were swept up and out of the nursery. June was one of four remaining babies. She was the daughter of Floyd and Pearl Munger.
June was a survivor many times over in her lifetime including scarlet fever at 9 months of age. Hemorrhaged after tonsils and adenoids were removed at age seven. Was touch and go for three weeks in Hot Springs, SD hospital. At age four, June slipped on a floor furnace at her grandparents' home at Reliance, SD, and wore a backboard until age of 22. In 1932 June fell on a cactus plant on the Pine Ridge Indian reservation and was badly poisoned, near death. Has survived several major surgeries during her lifetime.
On June 4, 1950, June married Avery G. Randall at Presbyterian church in Chamberlain to this union was born Elmer F. Randall and Randy R. Randall.
They moved to Minnesota in 1953. Avery preceded her in death in 1985. In 1988 June moved to Owatonna, retiring from Deputy Register of Deeds in the metro area. Grandson, Justin A. Randall, was born in March 1988 and family needed a babysitter. Also, June brought her dad to Cedarview Nursing Home, as she cared for him since 1977. After his passing in 1991, June started volunteering at nursing homes, hospital (of which she is a life member of the hospital auxiliary), United Way, care giver program, election judge, Healthy Seniors, Solo and Singles Club which she was a Sunshine Chaperone since 2000, V.F.W. Auxiliary, Elks Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles Club of Albert Lea, Senior Place of Owatonna, and Hospice since 1982.
In 1998 June received "Service to Mankind Award" from the Owatonna Sertoma Club. In April 2000, June was awarded the "Volunteer of the Year Award" from Cedarview Nursing Home. June continued volunteering from 1988 until their closing.
June was a loving, caring person, who loved spending time with or helping others. June welcomed and acted upon the opportunities to help other people. She looked forward to many card games and enjoyed traveling and meeting new friends.
June was preceded in death by her both sets of grandparents, her parents; husband, Avery, and a very special friend, Duane B. Boulder in 2008.
She is survived by sons, Elmer (Sharen) Randall of Bloomington, MN, and Randy (Laraine) Randall of Owatonna, four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren and many friends.