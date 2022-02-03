OWATONNA — Thomas James Voracek, age 91, of Owatonna passed away February 2, 2022.
A private family funeral will take place at a later date, with burial with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. A live stream event of the funeral will be posted on the Brick Meger Funeral Home website and their Facebook page.
Tom was born to parents Thomas and Julia (Douda) Voracek in Lonsdale, MN. He graduated from St. Thomas University with a Bachelor's degree in Biology. After college Tom entered the United States Navy serving as an officer during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with a rank of Lt. Commander. After active duty he continued to serve in the United States Navy Reserve for many years.
He married Geraldine Schmitz in Kaukauna, WI in August of 1954. He spent his career working for Federated Insurance Company retiring after 40 years.
Tom enjoyed his grandchildren and watching sports. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus , American Legion, and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church.
He is survived by children, Maria Cashman, Dundas, Thomas G. (Chris) Voracek, Tallahassee, FL Ann (Bob) Swedberg of Owatonna. Grandchildren Aaron (Edison Yu) Cashman, Elizabeth Struve, Kevin (Helena Koelle) Cashman, Maureen (Eric) Simon, Thomas L. Voracek, Amber Swedberg, Jennifer (Aaron) Lissarrague, Samuel (Megan) Swedberg, Lauren Swedberg, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and neighbors. Preceded in death by parents, wife, Geraldine, and 4 sisters. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Voracek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.