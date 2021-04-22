Richard "Dick" A. Lassahn, Sr.

ELLENDALE — Richard "Dick" Allen Lassahn, Sr., 74, of Ellendale, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
He was born April 3, 1947 in Owatonna, Minnesota the son of Arthur and Alice (Olson) Lassahn. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1965.
On July 8, 1983, Dick married Rebecca David in Albert Lea. Dick has been a truck driver all of his life, logging well over one million miles over the years. When not driving truck, he enjoyed spending time with his family, attending the sporting events of his children, watching sports on TV, visiting with people and attending church every Sunday at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lassahn of Ellendale; children, Richard Lassahn, Jr. of Burnsville, Greg (and Sheri) Lassahn of Verona, WI, David (and Kiley) Lassahn of Ellendale, Sean Lassahn of Ellendale, Lonnie Wilson of Ellendale, Tyrone Wilson of Ellendale and Malonna Wilson of Ellendale; grandchildren, Blake Lassahn and Landon Lassahn; siblings, Paul (and Loretta) Lassahn of Montgomery, Gerald (and Barbara) Lassahn of Mount Pleasant, TX, Lloyd Lassahn of Hurst, TX and Harold Lassahn of Blooming Prairie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Alice Lassahn and a sister, Judy Valentine.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna from 1:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Interment will be at a later date in the Blooming Prairie Cemetery.