Dianne Lewis

BISBEE, AZ — Dianne Alice Lewis, 75, of Bisbee, Arizona died July 5, 2021 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She was born March 5, 1946 in Hayfield, Minnesota the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn (Boysen) Lewis. She grew up on a farm with her brother, Roger and sister, Audrey. Dianne graduated from Hayfield High School in 1964. She continued her education at Winona State pursuing her interest in art.
Dianne married Robert Luedtke in 1982. The couple lived in Duluth in a home on Lake Superior for 45 years. After retirement, Dianne and Robert wintered in Bisbee Arizona. She belonged to several art groups.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Luedtke of Bisbee, AZ; brother, Roger Lewis of Owatonna; nieces, Jodi (Timothy) O'Gara of Eden Prairie and Kristy (Ellis) Conner of Fort Worth, TX; great-nephew, Parker (Alyssa) Hondel of Osseo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Evelyn Lewis; sister, Audrey Hondel and nephew, Jeffery Hondel.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM followed by burial in Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials preferred to a local animal shelter of donor's choice.