Felix J. Wochnick

OWATONNA — Felix John Wochnick, 96 of Owatonna, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born on May 24, 1924, in Brockway Township, Stearns County, Minnesota. His parents were Anton J. and Mary (Symanietz) Wochnick. He attended rural school in Stearns County. He was the oldest of four boys and learned to bake and cook at a young age. One of his specialties was bread pudding, which his family misses. In his early years, he worked with crews harvesting grain from Oklahoma to the Canadian border in North Dakota. He also spent several years in dairy, having worked at Carlton College Dairy in Northfield. While working in Northfield, he met Bonnie at the Northfield Ballroom.
On February 3, 1948, he married Bonnette (Bonnie) Broughten at Corpus Christie Church of Deerfield. They worked for various farmers and in 1950, moved to Faribault, where he was employed by McQuay's and Matejcek Implement (International Harvester dealer) In 1955, they moved to Owatonna where he worked for the Virtue & Pound (International Harvester Dealer) , General Equipment Company, Truth Inc. and retired from The King Company in 1988.
Since the move to Owatonna, he has been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and is a Life Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Felix and Bonnie enjoyed spending time with their family, playing cards and Dixie Pollyanna, traveling to horse shows, toy shows, auctions, and taking road trips to various states. They loved getting out on the dance floor and kicking up their heels to a polka or waltzing around the dance floor.
Throughout the years, Felix crafted harnesses for miniature horse models, as well as designing and building miniature farm equipment. He would display these from time-to-time at Pioneer Power Days and at the Steele County Historical Extravaganza.
Felix is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bonnie. Daughter Shirley (Les) Abraham; Granddaughters Melanie Abraham (Rodney Borchert) and Heidi (Eric) Berg; two Great-Grandsons James and Marshall Berg; Sisters-in-law Chris (Marcel) Wochnick, Marian (Byron) Broughten, and LaDonna (Nejat) Turkbas and Brother-in-law Burdette Broughten, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his three younger brothers, Daniel, Victor and Marcel Wochnick; Sisters-in-law, Rita (Victor) Wochnick, Alice (Daniel) Wochnick, Joan (Burdette) Broughten; Brothers/Sisters-in-law Bert and Ruth (Spitzack) Broughten, Ervin and Blanche (Broughten) Pitzner and Albert and Beatrice (Broughten) Nelson; and Brothers-in-law Byron Broughten and Dr. Nejat Turkbas, as well as some nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial follow at Owatonna Memorial Gardens.
A 'Thank You' from the family to Hospice and the staff at Traditions for making his last days comfortable, all of the thoughts and prayers from family and friends, the clergy and staff of Sacred Heart Church and the staff of Brick-Meger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to Hospice, Owatonna Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Church, or donor's choice. www.megercares.com