Thelma Rice

Thelma Elaine Rice passed away December 17, 2021, at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna.
Thelma was born on July 29, 1923, to Alfred and Mabel (Klabo) Rice. She was baptized on September 4, 1923, at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Lemond, Minnesota. It was there that she was also confirmed on July 31, 1938. Thelma attended school in Waseca and was a member of the graduating class of 1942. In school, three girls were known as the "Three Musketeers": Thelma, Lillian, and Luvine.
On March 19, 2003, Thelma was united in marriage to Vernon Kasper. Thelma worked as a payroll accountant and with employee records at the Waseca Canning Company for seven years. Next, she worked as a bank loan teller in Waseca. Then, Thelma worked in bookkeeping for an investment brokerage. In her younger years, Thelma spent fifteen summers on the North Shore in Minnesota. She enjoyed helping with farm chores and taking care of animals. She cared for two Shepherd dogs, and many cats and kittens throughout the years. She also enjoyed reading, flowers, and gardening. One of her fondest memories was getting a new blue bicycle, a gift from Hank Shortell.
While living at Timberdale Trace, she loved to arrange flowers in vases and help with folding towels, napkins, and tablecloths. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Uno.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, in 2003. She is survived by several cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Timberdale Trace or Heartland Hospice.
