Portia M. Johnson

OWATONNA — Portia Mae Johnson, 92, of Owatonna, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House.
She was born May 25, 1929 in Graceville, Minnesota the daughter of Clarence and Lucita (Cramer) Johanson. She graduated from Wheaton High School in 1946 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Macalester College with a music major. On June 11, 1950 She married Stanley Johnson in Wheaton. Together they lived in Chicago, Kasota MN, Crookston MN and Owatonna MN.
In addition to raising five children, Portia was a gifted musician. She taught piano lessons for 60 years and played organ in the churches where her husband was pastoring. She was a founding member of the Music Guild of Owatonna and was active in PEO, MMTA, AAUW and all aspects of church life. She enjoyed sewing and growing flowers.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Daniel (Ruth) Johnson of Fridley, Lowell Johnson of Owatonna, Dr. Beryl Allison Esther of Eagan, Andrea (Brian) Johnson of Owatonna and Dr. Matthew (Karin) Johnson of Lund, Sweden; grandchildren, Kristina Cummings, Amy (Dan) Bauer, Brett (Reagan) Dregge, Liz Bush (Michelle Derman-Berger), Mark (Jess) Johnson, Cathy Johnson, Fredrik Johnson, and Anders Johnson; and great-grandchildren: Norah Dregge, Ryott Bauer, Lucy Bauer, and Wesley Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lucita; husband, Rev. Stanley Johnson and brother Peyton Johanson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on October 19th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at Associated Church on October 20th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held on October 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Associated Church with Reverend Coqui Conkey and Pat Postlewaite officiating. Livestream available at https://wearelivetoday.com/portia-johnson
Memorials are preferred to the donor's choice.