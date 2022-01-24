...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 6 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
ST. LOUIS PARK — Janice Jane Moehnke (nee Ihrke), age 85, died peacefully on January 21, 2022 at Little Hospice in Edina, MN following a courageous four-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Jan is survived by her children Brenda Solomon (Jeff), Scott Moehnke, Craig Moehnke, Stacy Carlisle (Chris), 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and her loving husband, Al, whom she lost to brain cancer in 1995. Jan was born in Eyota, MN on September 29, 1936 to Edwin and Mabel Ihrke. She was from a loving family of 9 children. On December 22, 1955, Jan married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Moehnke, and they began their married life in New Jersey. Over the next 40 years they lived in Rochester, MN, Austin, TX and Owatonna, MN. Jan enjoyed her family and friends, doing volunteer work and watching sports. Jan moved to St. Louis Park, MN in 2021 to be near family and continue her cancer treatment. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by many. Per Jan's wishes, a private celebration of life will be held with her immediate family. If you'd like to make a donation, please send directly to Little Hospice, 7019 Lynmar Lane, Edina, MN 55435 or to Heartland Home Care/Hospice, 2685 Long Lake Rd, Unit 105, Roseville, MN 55113. Thank you to Heartland and Little Hospice for the love and care they provided. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Moehnke family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Moehnke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.